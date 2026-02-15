Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRU. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on TransUnion and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $73.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $39,395.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,612.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $663,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 20.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

