HighTower Advisors LLC Has $222.30 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of American Electric Power worth $222,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Warner Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Columbia Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.9% during the third quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $129.94 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.72%.

More American Electric Power News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.