GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys New Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
More Spotify Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and bullish outlook — Spotify reported a sizable EPS beat and revenue above consensus, and issued upbeat guidance that eased prior margin/user-growth concerns; this is the primary driver of the rally. Spotify Shares Rally on Strong Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaffirmations — Bernstein (Ian Moore) reiterated an Outperform and maintained a $650 target, citing Spotify’s strong performance, which supports further upside. Analyst Confidence Piece
- Neutral Sentiment: AI-driven engineering shift — CEO comments that top engineers “haven’t written a single line of code” because AI now generates code highlight productivity gains but raise questions about quality control, governance and long-term execution — a mixed catalyst. Spotify AI Coding Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — while some firms reaffirm/raise views, others are trimming targets; these offsetting revisions produce headline volatility but no consensus sell signal. (See analyst notes below.) JP Morgan PT Revision
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts from some shops — Cantor Fitzgerald and Guggenheim both trimmed targets (Cantor to $525; Guggenheim to $720), reflecting remaining concerns about margins and multiple—these cap upside and can weigh on sentiment. Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts PT
Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.8%
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Spotify Technology from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.42.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.