GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys New Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and bullish outlook — Spotify reported a sizable EPS beat and revenue above consensus, and issued upbeat guidance that eased prior margin/user-growth concerns; this is the primary driver of the rally.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaffirmations — Bernstein (Ian Moore) reiterated an Outperform and maintained a $650 target, citing Spotify's strong performance, which supports further upside.

Neutral Sentiment: AI-driven engineering shift — CEO comments that top engineers "haven't written a single line of code" because AI now generates code highlight productivity gains but raise questions about quality control, governance and long-term execution — a mixed catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — while some firms reaffirm/raise views, others are trimming targets; these offsetting revisions produce headline volatility but no consensus sell signal. (See analyst notes below.)

Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts from some shops — Cantor Fitzgerald and Guggenheim both trimmed targets (Cantor to $525; Guggenheim to $720), reflecting remaining concerns about margins and multiple—these cap upside and can weigh on sentiment.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $458.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Spotify Technology from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.42.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

