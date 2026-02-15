Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $601.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $618.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

