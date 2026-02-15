Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: AI and chip optimism supports QQQ because the ETF has heavy exposure to large-cap tech and semiconductor names that benefit from AI demand. This bullish view can sustain inflows into the fund. Believe It: Chip Stocks Aren’t as Expensive as Investors Think
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis arguing historical performance around Nasdaq highs suggests long-term buyers may still favor QQQ, supporting continued demand for the ETF. Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq Near a Record High? Here’s What History Says.
- Positive Sentiment: Market updates showing QQQ strength in pre-market trading add short-term momentum and can attract technical buyers. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/12/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest entries show reported “0 shares” and NaN changes — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is unlikely to meaningfully affect QQQ flows or sentiment. (Days-to-cover reported as 0.0 based on average volume.)
- Negative Sentiment: Warnings about an AI-driven tech bubble and which names could fail introduce downside risk to richly valued large-cap tech holdings in QQQ; such narratives can trigger profit-taking or rotation. AI Bubble, Tech Funeral? Who Will Fail And Who Will Double Down?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headlines (hawkish NFP / stronger jobs) can lift yields and pressure growth/large-cap tech relative to cyclicals, creating a downside catalyst for QQQ in the near term. Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Hawkish NFP Sends Stocks Lower
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market warning pieces and technical/cycle caution (e.g., “market overdue for sharp correction”) increase tail-risk and could prompt de-risking out of QQQ if sentiment deteriorates. 3 Warning Signs The Stock Market Is Overdue For A Sharp Correction
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
