Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

TransUnion Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE:TRU opened at $73.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $85,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,050.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $39,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,612.75. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $663,883. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

