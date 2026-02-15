GenTrust LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $105,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

