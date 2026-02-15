Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) versus Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) Financial Contrast

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) and Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanovibronix and Profusa”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million 1.20 -$3.70 million ($41.74) -0.07 Profusa N/A N/A -$8.71 million ($2.23) -0.90

Nanovibronix has higher revenue and earnings than Profusa. Profusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nanovibronix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nanovibronix and Profusa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Profusa N/A N/A -880.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Profusa shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Profusa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nanovibronix and Profusa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Nanovibronix beats Profusa on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanovibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

About Profusa

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

