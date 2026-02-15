Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,721 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,246,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,228 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,304,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,453,000 after buying an additional 3,235,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,217,000 after buying an additional 3,194,696 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,166,000 after buying an additional 3,096,579 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 6,256,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

