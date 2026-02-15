GenTrust LLC Has $59.08 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $59,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 58,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.21 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.