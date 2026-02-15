HighTower Advisors LLC Has $256.93 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,433 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $256,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,206,000 after buying an additional 589,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after buying an additional 1,102,322 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,472,000 after acquiring an additional 214,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,756,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP stock opened at $202.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

