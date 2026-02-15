Eric Loumeau Sells 10,000 Shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Eric Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,090. This trade represents a 43.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AnaptysBio Stock Down 3.3%
ANAB stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.35. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.
AnaptysBio announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.
