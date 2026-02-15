Eric Loumeau Sells 10,000 Shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Eric Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,090. This trade represents a 43.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 3.3%

ANAB stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.35. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 5,864.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 54.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 45,750.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

