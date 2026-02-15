Capital CS Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,513 The Boeing Company $BA

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Boeing comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 637,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $138,497,000 after purchasing an additional 116,013 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Boeing by 20.6% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in Boeing by 18.9% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the third quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

In other news, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

