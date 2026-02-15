Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 847 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,218.88.

LLY opened at $1,040.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $983.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,052.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $907.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

