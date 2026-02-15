Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $371,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,612.75. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $663,883. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,056,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,587,000 after purchasing an additional 517,098 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $843,952,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,844,000 after buying an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,932,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,936,000 after buying an additional 323,149 shares during the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting TransUnion
Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Street estimates: revenue and adjusted EPS topped consensus and full‑year revenue and EPS guidance for FY2026 were reiterated/raised, supporting the view that core credit/analytics demand remains healthy. TransUnion Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued Q1 and FY2026 guidance that was modestly above consensus (Q1 EPS 1.08–1.10; FY EPS 4.63–4.71), which reduces short‑term execution risk and supports near‑term earnings visibility. TransUnion earnings summary & guidance (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: TransUnion raised the quarterly payout to $0.125 (≈8.7% raise), signaling confidence in cash generation and returning modest income to shareholders. (Company release / earnings materials)
- Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: management emphasized rent‑data and other product initiatives to broaden credit reporting and non‑credit revenue opportunities — a potential multi‑year growth lever. TransUnion rent data push tests new credit reporting opportunities
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for investors to parse segment trends (U.S. consumer, risk solutions, international) and margin commentary; useful for modeling but informational. TransUnion Q4 2025 earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Deep‑dive coverage frames the print as a mix of solid execution and a deliberately conservative FY2026 outlook — helpful context but not a direct driver. TRU Q4 Deep Dive: U.S. Growth, Product Expansion, and Conservative 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed forecasts and cut price targets after the report; while ratings largely remain Buy/Overweight, lower targets from firms such as Stifel, Wells Fargo and Needham increase near‑term skepticism and cap upside. TransUnion Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q4 Results (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Specific price‑target cuts: Stifel lowered to $88, Wells Fargo to $90, Needham to $95 — these trims reflect more cautious multi‑year assumptions and temper immediate upside expectations. Benzinga: price target updates Needham price target cut (The Fly)
About TransUnion
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.
The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.
Featured Stories
