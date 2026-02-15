GenTrust LLC Has $461.65 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

GenTrust LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,410 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.0% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $461,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

VOO stock opened at $626.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

