BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 342 MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 126.7% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded MELI to overweight and raised its price target to $2,800, citing easing competition and a steadier outlook — a clear analyst catalyst that can support upside. JPMorgan Upgrade

JPMorgan upgraded MELI to overweight and raised its price target to $2,800, citing easing competition and a steadier outlook — a clear analyst catalyst that can support upside. Positive Sentiment: Partnership with Brazilian food retailer Assaí to sell and store products on MercadoLibre’s platform strengthens marketplace assortment and logistics monetization in Brazil — supportive for revenue and fulfillment scale. Assaí Partnership

Partnership with Brazilian food retailer Assaí to sell and store products on MercadoLibre’s platform strengthens marketplace assortment and logistics monetization in Brazil — supportive for revenue and fulfillment scale. Positive Sentiment: Buy-side conviction: Loomis Sayles highlighted MELI as trading at a discount in its Q4 letter, signaling institutional interest that can underpin longer-term demand. Loomis Sayles Letter

Buy-side conviction: Loomis Sayles highlighted MELI as trading at a discount in its Q4 letter, signaling institutional interest that can underpin longer-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: MercadoLibre set Q4 2025 earnings release and webcast for Feb 24 — this is the immediate catalyst that could drive volatility depending on results and guidance. Earnings Release Notice

MercadoLibre set Q4 2025 earnings release and webcast for Feb 24 — this is the immediate catalyst that could drive volatility depending on results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and valuation pieces (Zacks, Yahoo, The Globe & Mail) debate whether MELI’s multiple (P/E and PEG) fairly prices fintech and logistics growth versus near-term credit headwinds — keeps investor views split. Valuation Discussion

Analyst commentary and valuation pieces (Zacks, Yahoo, The Globe & Mail) debate whether MELI’s multiple (P/E and PEG) fairly prices fintech and logistics growth versus near-term credit headwinds — keeps investor views split. Negative Sentiment: Reports of insider selling and heavy investment spending are weighing on market confidence; investors worry about return on capital and near-term dilution of margins. Insider Selling Report

Reports of insider selling and heavy investment spending are weighing on market confidence; investors worry about return on capital and near-term dilution of margins. Negative Sentiment: Credit trends: coverage notes rising bad-loan expenses in Mercado Crédito and slower fintech growth as one reason for recent share underperformance, a direct risk to profitability and investor sentiment. Credit/Fintech Concerns

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,886.25.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,988.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,066.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,192.82. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,723.90 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

