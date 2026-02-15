BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,866 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial set a $95.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.97.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. TradFi giant Fiserv builds real-time dollar rails for crypto companies

New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Fiserv Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. BNP Paribas raises PT to $64

Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries)

Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries) Negative Sentiment: Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. JPMorgan trims PT

Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Turnaround weighed by ServiceNow AI push and investor lawsuits

Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/company comparisons and commentary — longer-form pieces comparing Fiserv to peers (e.g., PayPal vs. Fiserv comeback discussions) are framing the stock as a turnaround/idea trade rather than an immediate catalyst. PayPal Vs. Fiserv: Which Is The Better Comeback Bet?

Fiserv stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $238.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.Fiserv’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

