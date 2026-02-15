SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 0.8% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiff Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,617,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $122.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

