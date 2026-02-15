Eq LLC Purchases 10,079 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Eq LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

