GenTrust LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key PepsiCo News

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

