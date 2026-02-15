GenTrust LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.12.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.
PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Key PepsiCo News
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $160 after PepsiCo’s earnings (keeps an Equal Weight rating), reflecting model updates post‑report and supporting near‑term valuation. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Price Target Increased to $160 at Barclays Post-Earnings Update
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and pieces highlighting PepsiCo’s earnings quality and stability are bolstering investor comfort after the quarter — small EPS and revenue beats reinforce the company’s predictable cash generation. Investors Can Find Comfort In PepsiCo’s (NASDAQ:PEP) Earnings Quality
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum: PEP has rallied (~18–19% in 2026 according to coverage) on the earnings beat, brand strength and cross‑category momentum, which supports continued investor interest. PepsiCo Up 18% in a Month: Smart Entry Point or Wait for a Pullback?
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend narrative: coverage noting a peak dividend yield thesis and the stock’s income appeal is likely attracting yield‑focused buyers and long‑term holders. I Predicted That PepsiCo’s Dividend Yield Peaked at 4.4% Because the Dividend King Stock Was Too Cheap to Ignore. Here’s Why Pepsi Is Already Up 19% in 2026 and Could Still Be …
- Positive Sentiment: Product/brand move: PepsiCo is rebranding its Sunbites snack to emphasize fibre — a health positioning that can boost shelf relevance in growth categories. PepsiCo rebrands Sunbites to champion fibre content
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: a Seeking Alpha piece sees solid momentum into 2026 but still rates PEP a Hold, signaling mixed conviction among investors despite operational upside. PepsiCo: Solid Momentum Coming Into 2026, But I Still Rate It A Hold For Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst moves vary (one outlet shows a price‑target raise to $130), underscoring differing views on upside from here. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $130.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/ESG: profile pieces about senior leaders expanding women’s careers in supply chain are positive for culture/ESG but unlikely to move near‑term stock performance. How a PepsiCo exec is paving careers for women in supply chains
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector flow: coverage of the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) notes the group’s resurgence; sector ETFs can amplify PEP moves but are a broader, non‑specific driver. After Stalling Out, PBJ May Be Finally Be Ready To Deliver For Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Debt issuance: PepsiCo launched a €2.5 billion euro‑denominated senior notes offering (multiple tranches), which increases gross debt and could weigh on leverage metrics that investors monitor. PepsiCo Issues €2.5 Billion Euro-Denominated Senior Notes
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
