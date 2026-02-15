GenTrust LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,719 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $164.32 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 672,498 shares of company stock valued at $137,109,701. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $403.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.85.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

