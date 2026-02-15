Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Golden Road Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 30.1% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $51,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $457.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.