Golden Road Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $730.80 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $754.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.86. The company has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

