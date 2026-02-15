Herald Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Kopin Corporation $KOPN

Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.23% of Kopin worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 106.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,632 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kopin by 33.3% in the second quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Kopin Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $401.52 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.93.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kopin Corporation will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kopin from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Kopin from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

