HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 219,867 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,867 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of RTX worth $338,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $199.90 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $206.48. The stock has a market cap of $268.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Positive Sentiment: Operational/contract news — RTX reportedly demonstrated systems that downed drone swarms during Army trials, a clear commercial/technical win for its defense business that could support future contracts and backlog. Read More.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

