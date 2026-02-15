Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK is GenTrust LLC’s 7th Largest Position

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 3.0% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $65,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $88.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

