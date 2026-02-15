Herald Investment Management Ltd Takes $956,000 Position in ACCESS Newswire Inc. $ACCS

Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 2.33% of ACCESS Newswire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ACCESS Newswire alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCESS Newswire in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,724,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCESS Newswire Stock Performance

Shares of ACCS stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ACCESS Newswire Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

About ACCESS Newswire

ACCESS Newswire ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. ACCESS Newswire had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ACCESS Newswire Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCESS Newswire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCESS Newswire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.