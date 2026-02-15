Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 8,484 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

