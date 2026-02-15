HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 42,045 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $191,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.71.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

