Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Sold by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 4.6% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Super Micro Computer worth $34,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,152,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,752,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,316,000 after purchasing an additional 364,411 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,639,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,971,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 200,109 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $33.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.