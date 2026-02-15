Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

Feb 15th, 2026

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432,968 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $241,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 263.7% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 858.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 319,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 286,518 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,495,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

