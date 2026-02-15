Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432,968 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $241,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 263.7% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 858.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 319,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 286,518 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,495,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

