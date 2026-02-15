iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,750,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,015 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after buying an additional 2,743,878 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,428,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,239,000 after buying an additional 1,628,276 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after buying an additional 1,245,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

IVV stock opened at $684.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

