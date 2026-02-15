Fabrinet $FN Shares Sold by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up 7.1% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.41% of Fabrinet worth $53,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 124.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $10,034,474.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,952.35. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total value of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,726.46. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,643,707. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.11.

Fabrinet Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $496.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $531.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

