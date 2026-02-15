Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $300,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $730.80 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $754.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $741.86. The company has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.