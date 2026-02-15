Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $612.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $631.00 to $612.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $679.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $646.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.00. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $710.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,853,000 after buying an additional 836,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $354,681,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,340,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,284,938,000 after acquiring an additional 565,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,428,000 after acquiring an additional 192,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

