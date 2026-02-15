GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,401,304,000 after purchasing an additional 250,934 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ASML by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,406.61 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,493.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $553.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,245.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,032.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

