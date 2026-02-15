Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,416 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $39,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

In other news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This trade represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $9,223,659.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,073.70. The trade was a 63.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

