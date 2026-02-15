Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.6% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $61,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Castellan Group grew its position in Chevron by 10.7% in the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 408,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $183.65 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $186.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.70%.

In related news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,932.68. This represents a 92.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,163 shares of company stock worth $127,920,502. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

