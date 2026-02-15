GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires 71,294 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,294 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 1.0% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $55,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,122,000. Paradigm Operations LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $308,979,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $322,823,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,942,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 62.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,151,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 6.8%

HOOD opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,271,796.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

