GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Increases Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 194.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,423 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up 1.2% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned 0.57% of Lumentum worth $65,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lumentum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lumentum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $350.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $562.74 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $603.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 172.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total value of $935,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,750.33. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total transaction of $212,865.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,139.92. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,055 shares of company stock worth $33,457,956. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

