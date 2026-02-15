Eq LLC Sells 3,945 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Eq LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

IYW opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

