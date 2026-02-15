Eq LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Eq LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2,363.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,981 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 17,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conquis Financial LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $130.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

