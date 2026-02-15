GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 5,709 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Positive Sentiment: Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. AbbVie Achieves Record Net Sales

Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Positive Sentiment: Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Rinvoq Study Wraps Up

Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Negative Sentiment: Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. AbbVie Sues US Health Agency

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $231.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

