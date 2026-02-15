GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $62.71 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,396 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $207.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.32 and its 200 day moving average is $206.09.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 291,342 shares of company stock valued at $62,938,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $290.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

