Scotiabank Has Positive View of Alamos Gold FY2027 Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business had revenue of C$643.72 million for the quarter.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$61.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$31.38 and a one year high of C$63.34. The company has a market cap of C$25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.85.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.
