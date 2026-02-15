Scotiabank Has Positive View of Alamos Gold FY2027 Earnings

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business had revenue of C$643.72 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Desjardins set a C$64.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.72.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$61.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$31.38 and a one year high of C$63.34. The company has a market cap of C$25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

