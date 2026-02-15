FY2030 Earnings Estimate for GPCR Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPCR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Structure Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

GPCR opened at $69.97 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -57.35 and a beta of -2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 401,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 152,725 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $228,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $9,540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

