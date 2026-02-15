Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Expands By 46.3%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,224,427 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 1,520,973 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 495,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 495,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deep Yellow in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

DYLLF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

