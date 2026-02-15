Short Interest in SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:CERY) Grows By 46.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:CERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 66,837 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 45,729 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 97,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter.

CERY opened at $30.85 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16.

The SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (CERY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield index. The fund tracks a liquid, broad commodity index, providing diversified exposure across five commodity sectors. The index utilizes an enhanced roll methodology designed to mitigate the impact of negative carry. CERY was launched on Sep 4, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

