Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Short Interest Up 46.2% in January

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,015,936 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 2,746,219 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,176,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

CQQQ stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $61.20.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

