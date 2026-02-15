REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Short Interest Up 46.1% in January

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,202 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 2,191 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

REA Group Stock Performance

Shares of RPGRY opened at $30.21 on Friday. REA Group has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $55.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group is a leading digital advertising company focused on the real estate sector, operating a portfolio of online platforms that connect property buyers, sellers and renters with agent and developer listings. Its flagship site, realestate.com.au, is one of Australia’s largest property portals, offering residential, commercial and rental listings alongside associated market data, news and analysis tools.

Since its inception in 1995, REA Group has expanded globally through the acquisition of or investment in digital property sites and related businesses across Asia, Europe and North America.

